BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 35566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 78,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

