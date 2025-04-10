BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 35566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
