Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 107,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 604,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Xencor Stock Down 10.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 732.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Xencor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

