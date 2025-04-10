Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.76. 166,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 358,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.45%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

