Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) Trading 8.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 44,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 100,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $502.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

In other Summit Midstream news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,407,725.78. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,052 shares of company stock worth $1,295,496. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $3,061,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $2,321,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $2,183,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

