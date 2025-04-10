Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Major Shareholder Buys $1,662,750.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $1,662,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,482,955 shares in the company, valued at $84,859,037.45. This represents a 2.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 240,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,881,600.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 160,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $1,364,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19.

On Friday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,738,511 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,618.29.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $541.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.