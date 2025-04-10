Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 9,891,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 63,905,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

