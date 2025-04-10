Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 3,944 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $94,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,451.30. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, David Linetsky sold 39 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,051.05.

On Thursday, February 13th, David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $344,995.20.

On Friday, February 7th, David Linetsky sold 300 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $8,856.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Linetsky sold 720 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $21,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $14,840.00.

On Monday, January 27th, David Linetsky sold 11,685 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $321,103.80.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 639,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 727,384 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after buying an additional 626,579 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $10,657,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 296,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.