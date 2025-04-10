VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,939 shares.The stock last traded at $82.72 and had previously closed at $82.33.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5245 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

