VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,939 shares.The stock last traded at $82.72 and had previously closed at $82.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $585.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5245 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
