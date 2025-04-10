SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,092,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 907,957 shares.The stock last traded at $24.40 and had previously closed at $24.45.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2,422.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 110,978 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

