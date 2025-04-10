ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.47. 91,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,116,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

ATRenew Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $537.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 724,415 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ATRenew by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 822,998 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ATRenew by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

