Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) fell 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 828,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$170.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.19.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

