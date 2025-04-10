Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). 42,064,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.19. The stock has a market cap of £218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.