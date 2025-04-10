Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). 42,064,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £218.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

