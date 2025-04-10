Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) Head-To-Head Survey

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -563.93% -54.94% -49.28% DIH Holding US -13.59% -5.07% -25.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and DIH Holding US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Co-Diagnostics and DIH Holding US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 DIH Holding US 0 0 0 0 0.00

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.91%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than DIH Holding US.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and DIH Holding US”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $3.92 million 2.89 -$35.33 million ($1.24) -0.27 DIH Holding US $64.47 million 0.10 -$8.44 million ($0.30) -0.45

DIH Holding US has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. DIH Holding US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DIH Holding US beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About DIH Holding US

(Get Free Report)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.