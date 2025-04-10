StockNews.com Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.42. 7,549,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

