Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 target price (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,327.28.

Shares of BKNG traded down $121.68 on Thursday, reaching $4,494.64. The stock had a trading volume of 412,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,885. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,717.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4,763.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

