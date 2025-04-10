Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). 42,064,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

