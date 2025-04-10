Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company has a market cap of C$170.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

