Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 13.5 %
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.