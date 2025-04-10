iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 38,475 shares.The stock last traded at $90.26 and had previously closed at $89.51.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

