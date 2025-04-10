JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 50,283 shares.The stock last traded at $83.35 and had previously closed at $80.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,114,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 159,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 115,277 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 99,083 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,374 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

