ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 1,430,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,649,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

See Also

