Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 537,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Uxin Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

