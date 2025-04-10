Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 36,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 875,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

