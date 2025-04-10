Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. (EDHL) Announces April 14th IPO

Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. (EDHL) plans to raise $7 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of April 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. generated $4.1 million in revenue and $780,000 in net income. Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. has a market cap of $119 million.

Dominari Securities and Revere Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in HongÂ Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and (we) are committed to providing one-stopÂ digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-oneÂ service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developingÂ nature of new forms of media. Operating in the digital marketing solutions industry, our comprehensive range of digital marketing solutions to our clients includes, but is not limited to, metaverse stimulation, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) design and creation, creative event planning and management, IP character creation and social media marketing. Unlike firms which provide traditional marketing solutions with boilerplate design and marketing plans, we tailor our marketing solutions based on our clientsâ€™ needs, and work together with them to implement our customized design and execute marketing plan for their target customers. We also take a hands-onÂ approach to develop a custom metaverse solution for our clients by directly collaborating with suppliers on the design and implementation. We also take a hands-onÂ approach to develop a custom metaverse solution for our clients by directly collaborating with suppliers on the design and implementation. We lead the strategic design and conceptualization of these offerings, determining key objectives, target audience, and the desired level of immersion and integration between the virtual and physical realms. We also identify the essential features to be included in the metaverse solution and provide guidelines to our suppliers, who then handle the technical execution. This involves building the 3D virtual environments, developing the augmented reality components, testing the final products to identify and address any technical issues, and optimizing the performance and stability of the complete solution. We serve customers ranging from small and medium-sizedÂ businesses to sizeable regional conglomerates. Since the commencement of our business operations in 2021 through our subsidiary, HKUML, we have worked with over 20 corporate customers from a diverse array of industries, including real estate developers, concert organizers, and public charitable organizations to serve both their domestic and overseas customers.Â Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12-month period that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. s offering 1.5 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $7.0 million, according to its F-1 filing dated Feb. 25, 2025.) “.

Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2021 and has 7 employees. The company is located at Unit 1A, 10/F, C-Bons International Centre, 108 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong +(852) 8493 8618 and can be reached via phone at +(852) 8493 8618 or on the web at https://umeta.hk/.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbright Digital Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.