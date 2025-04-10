ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $30.25. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 2,784,994 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $11,379,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 185,645 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

