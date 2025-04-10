ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $30.25. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 2,784,994 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
