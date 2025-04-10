Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.5% – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). 42,064,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Up 14.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.