Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.48, but opened at $181.60. Watts Water Technologies shares last traded at $188.74, with a volume of 236,047 shares traded.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 65,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

