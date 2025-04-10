Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $34.30. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 123,046 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

