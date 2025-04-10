ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $26.35. ActivePassive International Equity ETF shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 179,897 shares trading hands.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

