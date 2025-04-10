BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.82, but opened at $52.87. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 64,797 shares traded.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 394,792 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.
