Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
