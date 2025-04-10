Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 470,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $330.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

