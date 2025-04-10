Insider Buying: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,100. This represents a 36.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

RMM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 130,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

