Jeffrey J. Michael Sells 16,523 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 186,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,214. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.94.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.