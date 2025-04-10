Jeffrey J. Michael Sells 16,523 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 186,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,214. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CorVel by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.