Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $13.34. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 220,953 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

