Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.87, but opened at $184.91. Carvana shares last traded at $191.55, with a volume of 838,984 shares.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $44,925,665.06. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

