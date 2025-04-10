AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.22, but opened at $255.05. AppLovin shares last traded at $253.97, with a volume of 1,867,389 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.32.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after acquiring an additional 573,310 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.