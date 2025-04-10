CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.85, but opened at $71.11. CVS Health shares last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 2,441,129 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

