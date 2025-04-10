Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $12.15. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 973,677 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 714.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,433.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,162,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

