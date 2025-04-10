Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 176,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $529.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 106.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

