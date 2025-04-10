Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Still a Buy?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. 5,567,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

