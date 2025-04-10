VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 10.6% increase from VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ BMDL remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $26.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

The VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (BMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by offering broad exposure to US fixed-income securities. Selection is based on macroeconomic analysis and is not restricted by credit rating or maturity.

