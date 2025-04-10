VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Stock Performance
GFLW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 19,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,707. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 million and a PE ratio of 32.36.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Company Profile
