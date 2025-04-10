VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

