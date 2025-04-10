Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GOODN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

