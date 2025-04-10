Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of GOODN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
