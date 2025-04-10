Compass Group (LON:CPG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,008 ($26.06) and last traded at GBX 2,422 ($31.44), with a volume of 141490688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($30.50).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.42) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,690 ($34.92).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.
Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.
