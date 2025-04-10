Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 193114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Deep Yellow Stock Up 5.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.
