Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 7,841,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,657,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 20.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,111.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 1,783,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($23,148.14). 43.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

