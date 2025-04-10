Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 192094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 496,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $10,614,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

