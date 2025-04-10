Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of -14.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 8.9 %

BHR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 549,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,248. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $127.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.